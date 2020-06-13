For 135 years, the Wheeler family has been plumbing in Victoria.
Despite a temporary break in continuity when current owner Winston Wheeler’s father, Billy Wheeler, took a position as Victoria’s city plumbing inspector, the company has been around in some form since 1885.
Winston Wheeler’s two sons, Geoff and William, who represent the fifth generation of G.W. Wheeler & Sons Plumbers, are both master plumbers and have plans to carry the company into the future. Wheeler said family and close relationships with all employees have always been the company’s key to success.
“Everybody that works with us, it’s family,” Wheeler said of his current crew of nine employees.
He said that same attitude with customers, in addition to the company’s extensive local history, keeps them busy.
“That’s the reason you won’t see us advertising, it’s basically all word-of-mouth,” he said.
Despite the company’s history, Wheeler said his father tried to discourage him from entering the business.
“He wanted one of us to be a doctor, one of us to be a lawyer and one of us to be a pharmacist because it was so much easier than going into the plumbing business,” he said.
Nevertheless, the plumbing business has drawn multiple generations of Wheelers back to Victoria even after pursuing other careers.
His father, Billy, received a degree in chemistry before returning to plumbing. Wheeler entered the business in 1989 after receiving a degree in agricultural economics from Texas A&M University.
“I wanted to be a farmer,” he said.
One of Wheeler’s sons, William, first received a business degree from Texas A&M before returning to Victoria to work for his father.
Now brothers Geoff and William Wheeler are continuing the legacy of the company, which is recognized by PHCPPros as the third oldest plumbing, heating, cooling and piping company in the U.S.
Dee Wheeler, Winston Wheeler’s wife, also works for the company, which she helped her husband restart in 1989.
“We work really well together, a lot of families don’t,” she said. “When we first started we were working out of a little room, so we were side by side.”
Dee Wheeler said one of the best things about being in the business is constant demand.
“If you ever need a plumber, you really need one,” she said.
Through the pandemic, Wheeler said his company has been busier than ever. Plumbing was deemed an essential service. Wheeler said his company didn’t experience any lull in business.
Wheeler said the biggest challenge his industry faces isn’t the challenges presented by the pandemic, but by a lack of interest from the younger generation. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average age of a master plumber in Texas is 58 years old.
“We have lost a full generation of apprentices,” he said. “We have had hell getting people to come in here. Everybody thinks it’s poo and pee everyday but it’s not, especially not us because we’re mostly doing construction.”
Wheeler represents the fourth generation of G.W. Wheeler and sons. His great-grandfather, William Wheeler, immigrated to the United States and established the company in Victoria.
Wheeler said he’s hopeful that a sixth generation is on the horizon.
Weston Wheeler, Wheeler’s 10-year-old grandson, said he’s already caught the building bug from his family members. Together, they built a two-story fort.
“I want to be an engineer,” said the grandson, Wyatt Wheeler. “I know a lot about drains.”
