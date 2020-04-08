Q: When can we expect to reach the peak in our curve in Victoria County?
A: Dr. John McNeill, Victoria’s local health authority, estimated on Wednesday that Victoria County will hit its peak with new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, during the last week of April or in early May.
“Historically these have been all over the place nationwide, so it’s hard to project exactly what’s going to happen,” he said. “But from the latest projections I’ve seen, that’s the estimation for us now.”
McNeill stressed the importance of residents following all guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local officials to help slow the spread of the disease and flatten the curve. He said it’s most important to remember that the actions taken today will be reflected in about two weeks.
“We cannot let our guard down,” he said. “We have to be vigilant. This virus is still out there.”
