Q: When do work search requirements resume for unemployment in Texas?
A: After suspending work search requirements for unemployment in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas Workforce Commission will reinstate work search requirements for unemployment benefits beginning Nov. 1.
All people receiving unemployment benefits will need to complete the designated number of work searches, starting on the date listed in their work search notification document.
For people with an initial or additional claim the week of Nov. 1, for example, work search requirements would go into effect the week beginning Nov. 8.
TWC encourages all claimants to refer to their work search notification document, which can be found in their correspondence inbox at ui.texasworkforce.org or U.S. Postal Mailbox.
Work search is a federal requirement to receive unemployment benefits. People will continue to receive benefits but must show an active effort to obtain new employment.
Furloughed workers with a definite return to work date that is within 12 weeks of the layoff are exempt from work search requirements. Return to work dates beyond 12 weeks can result in the waiver of work search at the discretion of TWC.
Visit www.twc.texas.gov for a list of acceptable work search activities and more information on how they should be documented.
