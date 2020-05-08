Q: When will bars reopen?
A: Gov. Greg Abbott is not sure when bars will reopen, but he hopes it’s soon.
“Bars are another area that we want to open because we know the customers like it, but we also want to open up because the bar owners desperately need it to provide some level of income, for them to pay their bills,” Abbott said Tuesday briefing. “But the fact is we are still working on safe ways to establish safe distancing at bars.”
The Texas Governor discussed bar openings during a Tuesday COVID-19 briefing. Bars are one of the few businesses that have not been scheduled for reopening.
Abbott said he is working with bar owners to decide the safest way to open the social setting. Bars could possibly open in a similar way as restaurants, but not every bar is the same.
“We want to hear from bar owners about strategies,” he said.
The nature of a bar is to bring people close together and even promote the transmission of infectious diseases, Abbott said.
Restaurants, since March, have been able to offer to-go alcohol sales during the pandemic.
