Q: When will my COVID-19 relief check arrive?
A: The federal government is distributing $1,200 to every resident who makes less than $75,000 a year for an individual, or $2,400 for married couples who make less than $150,000 a year, according to the Internal Revenue Service.
The relief checks are meant to help people who have lost their jobs or had wages cut and to boost the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The IRS began depositing the first payments on Saturday. The first people to get payments are those who have filed taxes in the past two years and used direct deposit for their refunds. If the IRS doesn't have your direct deposit information, you can share it with them by filling it out online. The IRS has not given exact dates when residents can expect to receive the payments but sharing your direct deposit information is expected to make the process faster.
