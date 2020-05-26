Q: When will the local Department of Public Safety office reopen?
A: Victoria’s DPS office will open for appointments on Friday.
The driver's license office will open in phases, and Victoria’s office will open during Phase 2. The office will reopen by appointment only and walk-ins will not be welcome, according to the DPS website.
Services at DPS will be limited to applying for an original driver’s license, a learner’s permit, a commercial driver’s license or skills exams associated with obtaining a license.
All customers will be screened before they enter the building. Temperatures will be taken at the door and people will be asked if they have been in contact with a person with COVID-19 symptoms like cough and shortness of breath within the previous 14 days.
Cash will not be accepted and credit cards are the preferred method of payment. Money orders, cashier’s and personal checks will also be accepted according to the DPS site.
Those who are taking the driving test will be required to wear a facial covering.
