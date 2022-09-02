A: The new COVID-19 booster, which was made to target the current dominant COVID-19 variant, is expected to be available from the Victoria County Public Health Department either next week or the following week, according to department Director David Gonzales.
The Pfizer- and Moderna-developed boosters, which were approved for use and public distribution this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, are being shipped out over the next few days and Gonzales expects them to arrive in Victoria in the next couple of weeks.
The new boosters target the BA.4 and BA.5 COVID-19 omicron subvariant, according to the FDA. BA.5 currently accounts for 88.6% of all COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the CDC.
“The COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, continue to save countless lives and prevent the most serious outcomes (hospitalization and death) of COVID-19,” said FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert M. Califf in a statement Wednesday. “As we head into fall and begin to spend more time indoors, we strongly encourage anyone who is eligible to consider receiving a booster dose with a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine to provide better protection against currently circulating variants.”
People 12 and up are eligible to receive the Pfizer booster if they haven't received their primary series or booster in the last two months and people 18 and up can receive the Moderna booster with the same caveats, according to the FDA.
The health department doesn't expect significant demand for the booster, but those interested can call the health department at 361-578-6281 or visit the department's website to schedule an appointment, Gonzales said.
There are currently no plans for vaccine clinics due to the expected low demand, but the department will scale up as needed, he said.
"It's great news, because now we have the knowledge and the research to see how these variants are behaving, so for them to tailor a booster specifically in response to the new variant, that's always a good thing," Gonzales said. "Now we can have a more focused response to these different variants that are coming out."
The targeted booster is one of the next steps in the road to pre-pandemic normalcy, he said. As COVID-19 gets to the point where it is treated seasonally like the flu where vaccine developers make a vaccine based on which variant they expect to be dominant that season.
"This is another step in that process," Gonzales said. "The more options we can give folks to get vaccinated, get treated, obviously the better we're going to be to getting to that pandemic stage and return to whatever normal is at some point."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.