Q: When will Victoria County courts-at-law resume?
A: Victoria County courts-at-law are set to resume Monday.
Many Crossroads court cases and courts-at-law were paused in March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
While resuming, the county has listed guidelines for the public, which include:
- Family members are discouraged from attending court with you so we are able to maintain social distancing in the courthouse.
- Please be advised that special orders have been directed by the Supreme Court of Texas. These are for your protection as well as the production of court personnel.
- People will be screened for your temperature and COVID-19 symptoms upon entering the courthouse. If you do not pass the screening process you’ll be given instructions by the court prior to leaving the courthouse please follow these instructions.
- People will be required to wear facial coverings in the courtroom. If you do not have one, there will be one provided for you. Because supplies are limited, we ask that you bring your own if available.
- If you have an attorney, please make contact with them to determine what time you will be required to appear in court.
- If you do not have an attorney, please be at the county court-of-law courtroom at 9 a.m., but do not enter the courtroom until you are called in by the bailiff.
- If you posted a bail bond, your bonding agent may contact you to be in court at 9 a.m. Please see the two previous instructions as to when you are to report.
- If you wish to apply for a court-appointed attorney, please contact Victoria County Pre-trial Services at 361–580-5746.
- Please be prepared as you will experience wait times into the courthouse and courtroom. We ask that you exercise social distancing and stand or sit where markings have been placed.
