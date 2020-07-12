Q: Where are testing sites around the Crossroads right now?
A: It is important to remember testing locations change frequently. Some may cost and some may require a physician’s referral to receive testing for COVID-19.
Victoria County
There is one walk-in and multiple drive-thru sites currently.
Walk-in tests are available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 9006 N. Navarro St., Suite B. Testing is by appointment only and requires a physician’s referral. Prices may vary depending on your insurance provider.
Walk-in appointments can be requested at mydetardoctor.com/appointments and more information can be found at 361-485-0021.
Drive-thru locations are also available in Victoria. Times vary and prices may vary depending on your insurance provider.
These locations include: 108 Twin Fountains Drive, which requires a physician’s referral and an appointment; 6703 N. Navarro St. with no physician’s referral or appointment, anytime of the day or week; 4701 N. Navarro St., which requires a physician’s referral and an appointment; 4206 Retama Circle, which requires a physician’s referral and an appointment; and 4206 N. Ben Jordan St., which requires a physician’s referral and an appointment.
Gonzales County
Free testing is available 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at 2301 County Road 197, Gonzales.
This is a mobile testing site and the test swab will be processed at a lab that is at the same address; results will not be available immediately.
Calhoun County
Walk-in testing is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but is closed Sundays, at 603 SH 35 South, Port Lavaca. Testing is by appointment only with no physician referral needed. Prices may vary depending on your insurance provider.
This location also offers anti-body tests. To schedule an appointment, visit tfmc.nextcare.com/locations/port-lavaca or call 361-553-6400.
Wharton County
Drive-thru testing is available at 1710 N. Richmond Road, Wharton, by appointment only with no need for a physician’s referral. Prices may vary depending on your insurance provider.
To schedule an appointment, visit cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing.
Testing locations may become available July 21-22 in Wharton and July 23 in El Campo, according to a county news release.
