Q: Where are testing sites around the Crossroads right now?
A: It is important to remember testing locations change frequently. Some may require out-of-pocket payment and some may require a physician’s referral to receive testing for COVID-19.
Victoria County
There two are locations in Victoria County offering walk-in testing.
9006 N. Navarro St., Suite B:
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
- Requires a physician’s referral and appointment.
- Prices may vary depending on your insurance provider.
- Request appointments at
- or 361-485-0021.
2710 Hospital Drive, Suite 106:
- 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
- No physician’s referral or appointment required.
- Prices may vary depending on your insurance provider.
- Antibody tests are also available.
- Appointments can be booked at
- .
- Or by calling 361-433-0848.
There are six locations in Victoria County offering drive-thru testing.
108 Twin Fountains Drive:
- Requires a physician’s referral and an appointment.
6703 N. Navarro St.:
- Requires no physician’s referral or appointment anytime of the day or week.
4701 N. Navarro St.:
- Requires a physician’s referral and an appointment.
- Testing at 4206 Retama Circle.
- Requires a physician’s referral and an appointment.
4206 N. Ben Jordan St.:
- Requires a physician’s referral and an appointment.
One location in Victoria county offers delivery testing via drive-thru and mobile testing with a scheduled appointment.
5803 John Stockbauer Drive, Suite Q:
- Neither a physician’s referral nor an insurance provider is required, but prices may vary depending on both.
- Call 361-212-1219 to schedule an appointment or find more information at
- .
- This location also offers antibody tests with results expected within 24 hours.
Calhoun County
Walk-in testing is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 603 SH 35 South, Port Lavaca. Testing is by appointment only with no physician’s referral needed. Prices may vary depending on your insurance provider. This location also offers antibody tests. To schedule an appointment, visit tfmc.nextcare.com/locations/port-lavaca or call 361-553-6400.
Wharton County
Drive-thru testing is available at 1710 N. Richmond Road, Wharton, by appointment only with no need for a physician’s referral. Prices may vary depending on your insurance provider. To schedule an appointment, visit cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing. Additional testing locations may become available July 27-31, possibly in different locations in the county, according to a county news release. To find statewide testing sites registered with the Texas Department of State Health Services, visit dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/testing.aspx.
