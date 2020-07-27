Q: Where are testing sites in the Crossroads?
A: It is important to remember testing locations change frequently. Some may require out-of-pocket payment, and others may require a physician’s referral to receive testing for COVID-19.
To find statewide testing sites registered with the Texas Department of State Health Services, visit dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/testing.aspx.
Victoria County
There are two locations in Victoria County offering walk-in testing.
9006 N. Navarro St., Suite B:
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
- Requires a physician’s referral and appointment.
- Prices may vary depending on your insurance provider.
- Request appointments at
- or by calling 361-485-0021.
2710 Hospital Drive, Suite 106:
- 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
- No physician’s referral or appointment required.
- Prices may vary depending on your insurance provider.
- Appointments can be booked at
yourhealthlab.com or by calling 361-433-0848.
There are six locations in Victoria County offering drive-thru testing.
108 Twin Fountains Drive:
- Requires a physician’s referral and an appointment.
- 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.
- For more information, visit
- or call 361-578-3363.
6703 N. Navarro St.:
- Requires no physician’s referral or appointment.
- Anytime of the day or week.
- Prices may vary depending on your insurance provider.
4701 N. Navarro St.:
- Requires a physician’s referral and an appointment.
- To schedule an appointment, visit
- or call 361-551-2288.
- Prices may vary depending on your insurance provider.
4206 Retama Circle:
- Requires a physician’s referral and an appointment.
- Appointments times are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- To schedule an appointment, visit
- or call 361-576-2110.
- Prices are based on your income and your insurance provider.
4206 N. Ben Jordan St.:
- Requires a physician’s referral and an appointment.
- Appointment times are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
5803 John Stockbauer Drive, Suite Q:
- Delivery testing via drive-thru and mobile testing with a scheduled appointment.
- Neither a physician’s referral nor an insurance provider is required, but prices may vary depending on both.
- Call 361-212-1219 to schedule an appointment or find more information at
- This location also offers antibody tests with results expected within 24 hours.
Lavaca County
Two testing sites are available this week for a limited time.
703 West Jackson Street, Moulton:
- Walk-in testing.
- Neither an appointment nor a physician’s referral is required.
- Free, but testing is first-come, first-serve.
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.
105 Huck St., Yoakum:
- Neither an appointment nor a physician’s referral is required.
- Free, but tests are first-come, first-serve.
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Calhoun County
Walk-in testing is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 603 SH 35 South, Port Lavaca. Testing is by appointment only with no physician’s referral needed. Prices may vary depending on your insurance provider. This location also offers antibody tests. To schedule an appointment, visit tfmc.nextcare.com/locations/port-lavaca or call 361-553-6400.
Wharton County
El Campo has one testing site, and Wharton has two, one of which will be temporary.
1710 N. Richmond Road, Wharton:
- Drive-thru testing.
- By appointment only, but a physician’s referral is not required.
- Prices may vary depending on your insurance provider.
- To schedule an appointment, visit
1924 N. Fulton St., Wharton:
- Walk-in testing.
- Appointment required between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.
- To schedule a test, visit
honu.dxresults.com/PatientSignup.aspx?LabId=76 or call 844-778-2455.
2350 N. Mechanic St., El Campo:
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.
- Appointments are required 24 hours in advance and can be made by calling 844-778-2455.
