Q: Where can I find support during the pandemic?
A: The COVID-19 pandemic has been a difficult period for the country and for the world, and some people experience the losses and challenges more acutely than others.
Lane Johnson, the chief clinical officer for the Gulf Bend Center, has advised people to manage any anxiety about the pandemic by focusing on what they can control. He's also recommended that people maintain or increase communications with their loved ones even as social distancing guidelines prevent socializing in person.
But for those in more immediate distress, there are many sources of support. The crisis hotline operated by the Gulf Bend Center also continues to operate as usual, offering support to those in distress for any reason. It is available 24/7 at 877-723-3422.
A statewide hotline is also available offering mental health support specifically for those in distress because of the pandemic. The statewide hotline if available toll-free at 833-986-1919. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration also operates a helpline specifically to provide crisis counseling for people experiencing distress to a disasters, including the new coronavirus. To reach that hotline, call 1-800-985-5990 or text "TalkWithUs" to 66746 to connect with a trained crisis counselor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.