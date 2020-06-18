Q: Where can I get a free COVID-19 test in Victoria?
A: Free COVID-19 tests will be available at a walk-up testing site in Victoria on June 25 and 26.
The testing will be available at the Victoria Community Center, 2905 E. North St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 25 and 8 a.m. until noon June 26. The testing site will be a walk-up location and those interested in being tested do not need a doctor’s order or a prescription.
The testing site is hosted by the city of Victoria and Victoria County in partnership with the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Texas Military Department.
Aside from the testing available on June 25 and June 26, there are limited low-cost or free testing options for those that do not have health insurance.
The Victoria Community Health Center, located at 4206 Retama Circle, offers a range of health and dental services to patients, and most services are available on a sliding scale fee, depending on income. The health center offers COVID-19 testing. At the DeTar on Demand clinic, located at 9006 N. Navarro St., the COVID-19 test is free, but you have to pay out of pocket for the accompanying doctor’s visit if your health insurance doesn’t cover it or if you don’t have health insurance.
