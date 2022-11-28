Q: Where does COVID-19 rank as a cause of death among people under 19?
A: Throughout the pandemic, a prevailing wisdom among the general public was young people were not vulnerable to COVID-19, but it affected the elderly or with pre-existing conditions.
While this is mostly true, those under 19 did see their share of casualties during the pandemic. Children under 6 months experienced a high hospitalization rate.
During the pandemic, COVID-19 ranked eighth as a cause of death for people under 19; fifth in terms of disease-related causes of death; and first for death caused by infectious disease, according to preprint research on MedRxiv.
Among the top 10 causes of death, COVID-19 accounted for 2.3% of the deaths during the research period.
"It's a very small percentage overall when you are looking at the total numbers," said David Gonzales, Victoria County Public Health Department director. "But it is definitely concerning being the number one cause of death among respiratory infectious diseases and it does show the severity of it even in children."
It is still largely true that COVID-19 affects other groups, but that doesn't mean there isn't a risk when it comes to the disease, Gonzales said.
"Although we've made great progress with COVID, treatment and prevention is still a concern that it can affect anybody, including children."
One of the most vulnerable populations in this age group are infants under 6 months, who are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For infants under 6 months, the population has seen hospitalization rates similar to that of the 65- to 74-year-old population, according to the CDC.
The CDC is encouraging women who are pregnant to stay up to date with the COVID-19 vaccine so when the child is born he or she will have a defense built up during pregnancy.
Gonzales recommends women considering the vaccine-during-pregnancy option talk to their doctor to see if it is the right step for them.