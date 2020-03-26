Q: Where is it safe to go, shop or visit?
A: A lot of Crossroads residents have expressed confusion about where it is safe for them to go. Dr. John McNeill, Victoria’s public health authority, said Thursday that residents should not leave their homes unless absolutely necessary.
“I’ll ask people again to please not leave their homes unless they need to,” he said at the news conference. “The only thing we have is to isolate.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said that those over the age of 65 or those with compromised immune systems should be especially cautious about leaving their homes. If there are a larger number of cases in a given community, those at higher risk should “consider ways of getting food brought to your house through family, social, or commercial networks,” according to the CDC, and essentially refrain from leaving their homes unless it is an emergency.
McNeill said Victoria has “mild” community transmission, and that mandatory requirements on people’s movements would likely not be recommended until there is “moderate” community transmission in Victoria. Such requirements typically only permit residents to leave their homes for reasons like getting groceries, getting medical care or doing a job deemed vital to a community. Requirements like a “shelter in place” orders vary by city, county or state leaders that create them, so the rules vary by place.
