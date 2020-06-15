Mobile COVID-19 testing site in Goliad County
A member of the medical team with the Texas National Guard waits for a patient to pull forward to administer a swab that tests for COVID-19.

If you or a loved one needs to be tested for COVID-19, you should start by calling your doctor's office to discuss your symptoms and any possible exposure you've had to the new virus. If you don't have a regular doctor, you can call the Victoria County Public Health Department with questions at 361-578-6281. If your doctor can't collect a sample for the COVID-19 test in their office, they will likely refer you to a local clinic. Some clinics require a doctor's order before they perform testing, so make sure to call ahead to see if you need to schedule a testing appointment and to ask if you need a doctor's order.

The Victoria County Public Health Department has compiled the following list of offices and clinics that offer COVID-19 testing.

Victoria County

Community Health Center, 4206 Retama Circle; 361-576-2110

DeTar on Demand-North, 9006 N. Navarro St.; 361-485-0021

Texas Medical & Wellness Clinic, 4701 N. Navarro St.; 361-551-2288

Twin Fountains Medical Clinic - Urgent Care, 108 Twin Fountains Drive; 361-578-3363

Victoria ER - 24/7 Emergency Center, 6703 N. Navarro St.; 361-573-1500

Goliad County

Goliad Family Practice, 139 W. Franklin; 361-645-8235

Jackson County

Jackson County Medical Clinic, 1013A S. Wells St., Edna; 361-782-7820

Lavaca County

Lavaca Family Health Clinic, 1406 N. Texana St., Hallettsville; 361-798-1200

DeWitt County

Cuero Medical Clinic, 2500 N. Esplanade St. #102, Cuero; 361-275-3466

Parkside Family Clinic, 1109 E. Broadway St., Cuero; 361-275-2800

Yoakum Family Practice, 1200 Carl Ramert Drive, Yoakum; 361-293-7061

Yorktown Medical Clinic, 508 N. Riedel St., Yorktown; 361-564-9230

Calhoun County

Memorial Medical Center Outpatient, 815 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca; 361-552-0295

Memorial Medical Clinic, 1016 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca; 361-552-0325

Port Lavaca Clinic, 1200 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca; 361-552-6721

You can also visit findcovidtesting.com to find additional locations that offer COVID-19 testing.

