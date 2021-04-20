Q: Which Crossroads county has vaccinated the most seniors against COVID-19?
A: Jackson County has vaccinated the highest percentage of seniors against the COVID-19 compared to other counties in the region, according to state data.
Almost 70% of Jackson County residents age 65 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, more than any other Crossroads county. Crossroads counties like Victoria and Goliad have begun vaccinating 64% and 57% of seniors, respectively, according to state data.
Although Jackson has vaccinated a higher percentage of seniors compared to other local counties, the region as a whole is still behind the state average. Throughout the state, data indicates that 73% of all Texas age 65 and older have received at least one dose.
However, the state health department does not include vaccines that are allocated directly by the federal government, meaning these numbers do not include the vaccines distributed at most major pharmacy chains who received vaccine allocation from the federal, and not the state, government.
