Q: Which had bigger numbers, the Spanish flu or COVID-19?
A: The world was a different place in 1918 when the Spanish flu came on the scene and impacted nearly every facet of society worldwide.
By the numbers, how does COVID-19 compare?
Like COVID-19, the Spanish flu is caused by a virus.
During the time of the Spanish flu, the world’s population was about 1.8 billion. Today, it is about 8 billion.
Additionally, there was less travel by air and less-dense population centers, which slowed the spread of the Spanish flu.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates a total of about 500 million people, or a third of the world’s population then, caught the virus that causes the Spanish flu.
Estimates for the number of deaths related to the Spanish flu pandemic vary, but the CDC estimates about 50 million people died.
In Victoria, there were about 175 who died from the Spanish flu at a time when the county’s population was 18,271.
For the total case count of COVID-19, Johns Hopkins University reported over 26 million confirmed cases as of Saturday.
The university also reported more than 876,000 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.