Q: Which hand sanitizers are the FDA recommending manufactures recall, why?
A: The Federal Drug Administration had recommended manufactures recall 59 hand sanitizers as of Monday, which are all listed in a chart that can be found online at bit.ly/fdasanitizer.
The agency issued a warning to consumers and health car providers in early July that said they had seen a sharp increase in hand sanitizer products that are labeled to contain ethanol but have tested positive for methanol contamination.
Methanol can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested and can be life-threatening when ingested.
The FDA said it was aware of adults and children who had ingested methanol-contaminated hand sanitizer products and experienced recent adverse events including blindness, hospitalizations and death.
The FDA said its investigation of methanol in certain hand sanitizers is ongoing.
Consumers who have been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol and are experiencing symptoms should seek immediate treatment for potential reversal of toxic effects of methanol poisoning.
Exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death, according to the agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.