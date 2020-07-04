Q: Who is at great risk for a severe COVID-19 infection?
A: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published updated guidelines for who is at greater risk for serious illness if they become infected with the new coronavirus.
People older than 65 are still included in those at the highest risk for serious illness, and the CDC's new guidelines say that risk increases as you age.
"As you get older, your risk for severe illness from COVID-19 increases," according to the CDC. "For example, people in their 50s are at higher risk for severe illness than people in their 40s. Similarly, people in their 60s or 70s are, in general, at higher risk for severe illness than people in their 50s."
The CDC's new guidelines also expands the list of conditions that can put someone at risk. The agency cautions that there is some evidence that pregnant women might also have an increased risk of serious disease.
But the strongest evidence for lists the following conditions as putting someone at increased risk of serious illness:
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
- Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 or higher)
- Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
- Sickle cell disease
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus
