Q: Why is Texas changing course on reopening?
A: Two key metrics that Gov. Greg Abbott is monitoring in deciding how to reopening the economy have trended in concerning directions in the last two weeks: infection rates and hospitalizations.
In early May, Gov. Abbott said an infection rate of more than 10% over a seven-day average would be a “warning flag” that COVID-19 is spreading at a dangerous rate in Texas. In other words, if more than one out of every 10 tests comes up positive, the level of infection would be considered unsafe. This does not mean a 10% infection rate is good. Public health experts have set 6% as a target for a safe reopening. But Gov. Abbott has had his eye on 10% as a sign that the state needs to put on the brakes.
As of Thursday, the state’s average infection rate over the last seven days had risen to 11.7%, the highest rate the state has seen since mid-April.
Hospitalizations, which Gov. Abbott has also said are a key measure of whether the state is reopening safely, have also been rising steadily for two weeks straight. As of Friday morning, Texas hospitals were treating 5,102 COVID-19 patients. Statewide, beds are abundant, but in major metropolitan areas like Houston, beds are scarce, and hospitals have had to transfer infected patients to other facilities to make room, the Texas Tribune reported.
These two metrics help explain why Abbott closed down bars, limited restaurant occupancy to 50% and placed restrictions on large gatherings on Friday.
