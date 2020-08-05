Q: Why is Victoria seeing fewer new COVID-19 cases?
A: Victoria County has seen a modest downward trend in new COVID-19 cases since mid-July. During the week of July 5 to 11, county officials reported 558 new cases. The following week, July 12 to 18, that number spiked to 710 new cases. The next week, July 19 to 25, officials reported 552 new cases. Last week, the number of new cases was 348.
David Gonzales, director of the Victoria County Public Health Department, attributed the recent reduction in new cases to a combination of government orders, including Gov. Abbott’s orders closing bars and mandating wearing masks statewide, and increased precautions taken by the public.
“For a little while, we let our guard down as a community, but now we’re realizing the seriousness of the increased numbers from the last month and the month before that,” Gonzales said. “Now, we’re seeing the positive effects.”
Gonzales did not attribute the reduction in new cases to testing shortages or delays. He said he has not heard of any issues in testing availability and test results are generally being reported within a week, which is a quicker turnaround than in July, when results often took two weeks to come back.
That being said, Gonzales would like to see new cases reduced further, especially as flu season approaches and students return to school.
“Things are all kind of relative,” Gonzales said. “We’d like to see them lower, but it’s better than 200 (new cases a day), I’ll say that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.