Italian lessons, 18th century cooking and local botany are just a few enrichment activities Kip and Joyce Norcross are sharing with their grandkids while social distancing.
Getting out into nature has been essential for many Crossroads-area residents like the Norcross family as almost every aspect of day-to-day life has been altered somehow. In addition to regular distance learning and other enrichment activities, the Norcrosses took to wildflower education and documentation off of Carancahua Bay in Jackson County.
The Norcross grandkids are putting together a notebook with pressings of different wildflowers they find in the field. They then write the scientific and common names of each flower entry and a brief description.
“We thought it would be a good outdoor activity as well as an educational activity,” Kip said.
Getting outdoors and keeping a levelhead amid unprecedented restrictions are important to Victoria resident David Faskas.
“It’s all about your outlook,” he said. “You can get depressed, and it’s easy to do that if you focus on what you can’t do.”
Faskas and his wife, Rachel Li, usually enjoy travel and had to put that hobby on hold because of social distancing precautions.
They took a day trip to Brenham on Sunday in an effort to get out of the house and have some kind of travel experience while keeping their distance from others. While there, they too enjoyed the Texas wildflowers as their dogs got some fresh air.
Faskas said they were able to stretch their legs and their puppies’ legs and enjoyed it while they could.
"We've been trying to stay as far away as we can just to beat this thing and do our part," Faskas said.
This sort of exercise is important for the whole family, according to a March 18 World Health Organization press release. The release says people should learn daily physical exercises to perform at home, in quarantine or isolation, to maintain mobility and reduce boredom.
Whether it’s taking a jog or learning about the natural beauty of local wildflowers, Crossroads residents have gotten creative in their pursuit to stay mobile and reduce boredom during the global pandemic.
