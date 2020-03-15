Q: Will an order limiting gatherings be issued in Victoria? Will such an order be issued for Victoria if 1, 2, 3 or more cases occur?
A: The city of Austin issued an order prohibiting gatherings of more than 250 people. When the order was issued Saturday, two cases were presumed positive in Travis County. The number has since risen to six.
Jesús Garza, Victoria’s city manager, said during a news conference that the city is not yet mandating that gatherings of any size be limited.
Garza said he anticipated reconsidering citywide cancellations if community spread were detected in Victoria County.
“If there’s widespread community transmission in counties around us, then we’ll definitely tailor our guidance,” said David Gonzales, director of the Victoria County Public Health Department.
Gonzales said he wasn’t sure about a precise number of cases that would trigger event cancellations or other government mandates.
“It’s difficult to put an exact number on it,” Gonzales said. “That’s going to vary based on community size.”
In the Crossroads, there has been one presumed positive case in Yoakum, and another in Matagorda County.
Garza also said Sunday afternoon that the city has been following recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Sunday night, the CDC recommended canceling or postponing events with 50 or more people for the next eight weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.