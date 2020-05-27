A fact sheet for Texas families reminded Texas parents that if they do send their children to a camp, they should not send them if they are sick or show any symptoms of COVID-19. Camps that open will have to screen all staff each day for a range of possible COVID-19 symptoms and are encouraged to limit staff with underlying health conditions from attending or staffing the camp, according to the fact sheet.
The state also advises that campers and staff should be separated into groups that remain consistent throughout the summer or the camp session and discouraging mixing between the groups. Trips outside of camp grounds are “strongly discouraged.”
Not all day camps will reopen this summer, but those that do have been instructed to adhere to local, state and federal rules and recommendations to limit the spread of COVID-19.
