Q: Will the new coronavirus spread in the summer?
A: Sunlight and heat can kill the new coronavirus, but it does not necessarily mean you are safe from infection.
Exposing some surfaces carrying the virus to the sun for two hours may result in disinfection, according to the World Health Organization.
But that does not mean the Texas summer heat and sunshine will protect people from the disease.
"From the evidence so far, the COVID-19 virus can be transmitted in all areas, including areas with hot and humid weather," according to a WHO document.
That's because the new coronavirus is primarily spread through respiratory droplets from coughing and sneezing, and those droplets might not be disinfected before they reach another person.
So while the virus's spread may be slowed during the summer, it can still be spread.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.