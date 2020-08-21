Q: Will there be more free testing in the Crossroads?
A: From late April through July, Crossroads counties hosted dozens of state-run testing sites, each offering free tests for hundreds with no appointment or doctor’s note required. But there hasn’t been as much free testing lately. There have been only four of these sites in the last month in Victoria and the six surrounding counties, and none since August 6.
Local health officials and emergency management coordinators say there hasn’t been as much demand for testing lately, but more free testing sites may be offered if demand increases.
David Gonzales, director of the Victoria County Public Health Department, said the county may request another state-run testing site if cases increase after schools reopen. The county also partnered with the Victoria Pain and Rehabilitation Center to host a free testing site at the center’s new offices on Zac Lentz Parkway this weekend.
Lavaca County emergency management coordinator Egon Barthels said he is looking into hosting another site in the county in the near future but is not able to release any details yet.
Refugio County emergency management coordinator Sheldon Wiginton said he is keeping an eye out for new cases coming out of the Tivoli area in case he needs to send a mobile testing unit over.
Dr. Catherine Troisi, infectious disease epidemiologist at UT Health School of Public Health in Houston, said testing is an important tool for tracking the spread of COVID-19.
“We don’t know what’s happening in the community unless we have enough testing,” Troisi said. “It’s really the eyes of the epidemiologist.”
