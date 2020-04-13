Victoria Public Library patrons can’t browse the shelves in person right now, but library staff are still on hand to help them find the books they need.
Ever since the building closed to the public March 21, the library has been offering drive-thru pickup of books and other materials. Dayna Williams-Capone, library director, said the service has been a success, with daily car counts ranging from the high 20s to as many as 65, according to a news release from the city.
For those who prefer to stay home, the library has been expanding its offerings through OverDrive, an online ebook and audiobook service, and Flipster, a virtual magazine provider.
The library has also had to shift its event programming to a virtual format, which has brought its own challenges along with new possibilities. For example, the library has been broadcasting children’s storytime via Facebook, which allows parents to comment or message the library asking for their child to receive a shoutout during the livestream.
One challenge associated with the transition has been determining which types of events work well in a digital format. For example, the library recently hosted a collage-making event, which Williams-Capone said was difficult because of the inability to interact easily.
The library has had more success with events that encourage interaction between participants, such as book discussions and trivia nights hosted through the Zoom videoconferencing platform. Recent trivia topics have included Harry Potter and women in literature, and already the event has drawn teams from Chicago, Los Angeles and Australia.
Among the other things happening behind the scenes, the library is continuing with the reflooring project that was announced earlier this year. Recently, the library posted a short video on Facebook showing the empty main room with all the shelves cleared away so the carpet can be replaced.
The reflooring project remains scheduled for completion about May 19.
For more information about library events and services, call 361-485-3301 or visit the library’s Facebook page.
