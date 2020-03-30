Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent offices are closed to traffic, but are receiving calls and answering e-mails.
The email address is gcjobs@gcworkforce.org.
For childcare services, e-mail address is gcchildcare@gcworkforce.org.
If individuals want to file for unemployment insurance, they need to call 1-800-939-6631 or they can file on line at www.twc.texas.gov/jobseekers/unemployment-benefits-services.
Workforce Solutions does not determine eligibility for and are unable to answer any questions regarding benefits.
