During the COVID-19 state-wide stay-at-home order, the YMCA of Golden Crescent is continuing to provide childcare at the Barbara Bauer Briggs Family YMCA in Victoria and the Calhoun County YMCA in Port Lavaca. This group includes children of medical providers, first responders, and other essential workers like grocery and drug store employees.
The Y child care programs are available weekdays and offer activities and time for “at home” school. Hours vary per branch.
Given the current high-risk situation, the Y child care programs are operating in full compliance with Texas Department of Family and Protective Services Child Care guidelines. Each child is temperature screened prior to entering camp. Additionally, drop-off and pickup is outside. Only staff and children are allowed inside the childcare area.
For families interested in child care, email Michelle Falcon (Briggs Branch) at mcavazos@ymcavictoria.org and Michele Morales (Calhoun Branch) at mmorales@ymcavictoria.org.
Visit ymcavictoria.org for information on all Y programs during our closure.
