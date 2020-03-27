Victoria Police officer Jacob Starr gives a thumbs up to Olivia Klaus during a teacher parade at the YMCA. Several students with the day camp program have teachers from Crain Elementary and invited them to do a parade in front of the building. The teachers came late, but a pair of Victoria police officers drove by and let students try on police vests, sit in their car and play with their sirens. The day camp program is only during spring break, but because of school closures, it's been extended for the time being. Childcare director Michelle Falcon and her staff make sure to keep the center clean and teach their students about social distancing. "It's hard for them because they're kids," Falcon said. "They're not used to having to distance themselves from their friends."
COVID-19
