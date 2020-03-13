YOAKUM — While piling her shopping cart full with canned goods, frozen foods and other non-perishable items at H-E-B on Friday, Yoakum resident Stacy Hairell paused.
She looked to her son and reflected on the news she had heard earlier on Friday: A male patient who was treated at Yoakum Community Hospital on March 7 and again a few days later has tested positive for COVID-19, hospital officials said Friday morning.
“I’ve lived here my whole life,” Hairell said with tears welling in her eyes. “Having this happen this close to home, yes, we are afraid.”
Hairell said though her three children are healthy, after hearing the news, she feels the need to increase the family’s preparedness in case the new coronavirus is already spreading throughout the community.
“I thought if we all washed our hands and continued our daily lives we’d be fine, but we can’t think that way anymore,” she said.
Hairell said she was particularly afraid for Yoakum’s elderly residents. At lunch earlier that afternoon, she said she looked around at people eating and found herself praying “it doesn’t happen to them.”
At a nearby aisle, Yoakum resident Luis Alba was stocking up on cases of bottled water. He said before he heard the news, he wasn’t afraid of contracting the virus, but now feels the need to prepare.
“I don’t want to panic, but it feels like maybe we need to now,” he said. “You never know what’s going to happen.”
When Wanda Zuniga heard that news that there was a confirmed case while eating lunch at Emiliano’s Mexican Grill, she looked quickly at her husband.
“We need to go home,” she said.
Zuniga and her husband, Mark Zuniga, live in Cuero. They have already been taking precautions – for example, Mark Zuniga said he’s been wearing latex gloves everywhere he goes to minimize touching things with his own hands.
The virus is thought to spread mainly between people who are in close contact with one another, within about 6 feet, through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It may also be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose or eyes.
Earl Taylor, who has an afternoon coffee at the local Dairy Queen with a group of friends most days of the week, said he wasn’t yet concerned.
He said he is a big sports fan, and is mostly disappointed that sports games have been canceled.
“If it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen,” he said. “Of course I hope they find a cure soon.”
Hairell said she hopes more news is made available about the individual who tested positive for COVID-19. Right now, she remains questioning who he is, where he went and what that will mean for the rest of the community.
“I’m realizing our life is changing by the second,” she said.
