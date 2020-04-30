The family of a Yoakum woman who has been hospitalized with COVID-19 for more than a month fears she was transferred to a long-term care facility too soon.
Lydia Martinez, who turned 76 Wednesday, became ill in mid-March and was among the first people in Victoria County to be hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.
Martha Martinez and her sisters think their mother’s Tuesday release from the hospital, portrayed in an uplifting video posted to DeTar Healthcare System’s Facebook page, was premature.
Martinez warns that her mother’s road to recovery isn’t as simple as people may perceive.
“We’re not relieved,” Martha Martinez said Thursday. “She’s not out of the woods yet.”
Lydia Martinez is still considered an active case of COVID-19, said Martinez and her sister, Sandra Martinez.
The sisters were told Thursday by staff at Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of Victoria North, where their mother continues to receive treatment, that their mother has staphylococcal pneumonia.
On Monday, the day before Lydia Martinez was released from DeTar Hospital, the sisters were told about a complication with their mother’s toes possibly caused by the virus.
“They were blue,” Martinez said nurses told her.
About a week ago, Martinez said she and family members went to visit Lydia Martinez by peering through the window of her hospital room. She said it broke her heart to see the condition her mother was in.
“My mom is a little pistol; she’s very independent,” Martinez said. “But she had to have two nurses lift her and turn toward the window.”
Because of her mother’s current condition, Martinez said the move to PAM North “doesn’t seem very logical with her health … they have to spoon feed her.”
Judith Barefield, marketing director for DeTar Healthcare System, said in a statement, the hospital could not comment on Lydia Martinez’s specific care, “but we can say generally that all patient admissions and discharges at DeTar Healthcare System are directed by physicians.”
Barefield continued: “Using established practices for patient care in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention specific to the management of COVID-19 patients, these physicians work collaboratively with the patient’s family, hospital case management and the accepting facility to provide the most appropriate level of care for each patient.”
Martinez said her family wasn’t given a choice in the decision about her mother’s discharge.
She said doctors told her Lydia Martinez would have access to better rehabilitation resources at PAM, which is designed for seriously ill patients who need long-term care. These patients are usually transferred from a traditional hospital’s intensive care unit and need more care than they could get at home or in a skilled nursing facility. Patients in a long-term care hospital typically recover there for at least 25 days, if not longer.
But Martinez feels the hospital abandoned her mother before she’d made a full recovery.
She said the feeling intensified by the fact that mother likely contracted the virus that causes COVID-19 while working at PAM North, where she’s been a housekeeper for more than 12 years. So far, 61 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are suspected to have contracted the virus that causes the disease in outbreaks at PAM’s North and Southeast facilities.
Although her family remains concerned about their mother being back at PAM, Martinez said they have learned more about their mother’s condition since she was transferred than in the 28 days she was at DeTar.
As the road to recovery continues, Martinez said her family continues to struggle to remain optimistic through one long, exhausting nightmare.
On Thursday, Victoria officials announced a fourth Victoria County resident died from the virus.
The woman was in her 80s and had been receiving treatment in a Victoria hospital.
The woman’s death is one of 50 COVID-19 deaths that were reported across the state Thursday, the most in a single day since the outbreak began in Texas, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Two additional cases of COVID-19 in county residents were also confirmed Thursday. In all, 139 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
Across Victoria, Goliad, DeWitt, Lavaca, Jackson and Calhoun counties, there are 25 known COVID-19 patients in local hospitals, according to state data. That number has stayed steady throughout the week.
Of the 139 county residents who have tested positive for the virus, at least 82 have recovered as of 5 p.m. Thursday.
