More than 27,000 Americans are dead because of COVID-19.
In Texas, health officials reported early Wednesday 14,600 cases of the deadly virus and more than 300 deaths.
We must never forget these numbers are more than just numbers.
They represent lives. They represent our neighbors in Victoria.
Each figure is a record of a life-and-death struggle of varying degrees to overcome a mysterious, relentless disease that threatens humanity.
And in every case where a patient survives, there is a beacon of hope that COVID-19 can be defeated.
Lydia Martinez, a 75-year-old Yoakum resident, is such a symbol of hope.
Martinez, an employee of Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of Victoria North, has been at DeTar Hospital Navarro fighting for her life. Doctors placed her on a ventilator, listed her in critical condition and told family members that she likely would not survive.
Her family – her three daughters and five grandchildren – did not abandon hope.
They knew their strong matriarch, who had worked well into her retirement years to avoid slowing down in life, would never stop fighting. Martinez, who shares a home with one of her daughters and helps support her disabled grandson, was among the group of workers at the long-term rehabilitation hospital who was afflicted during a virus outbreak.
“This is an inhumane virus,” said one of Martinez’s daughters, Martha. “It doesn’t let you see the people you love when they’re sick.”
During Easter weekend through a video link, Martha Martinez was able to see her mother for the first time since she was taken to the hospital.
“I told her we would soon dance again, and she began to move her shoulders like she was dancing,” Martinez said.
The few precious minutes through the video link was like the family’s prayers being answered because just days earlier, a doctor had suggested they authorize a do-not-resuscitate order for Martinez.
“I told them not to give up on my mother,” Martha said. “I’m not.”
Lydia Martinez’s fight to overcome COVID-19 is amazing.
Her story of perseverance is one of many unfolding in our community. However, she is one of a few whose families have been willing to share their struggles.
Dr. Veronica Guel-Valdivia is another beacon of hope.
The Victoria physician became infected with a mild case of COVID-19 after she treated one of her patients in late March who did not have the traditional COVID-19 symptoms.
She endured self-isolation for days in her own bedroom away from her husband and three daughters. Last week, she no longer had any serious symptoms and said she planned to return to her clinic, American Regional Health Center, to continue treating patients.
“I have been on the lucky end of it,” she said. “I’ve been blessed.”
Victoria resident Jordan Sauseda also suffered through several days of battling strong symptoms of the disease and was able to regain his health and his strength.
These three victims are a small portion of the human struggles being fought. They are evidence that COVID-19 can be defeated.
Martha Martinez said, “I do believe in miracles.”
We must believe in them, too.
