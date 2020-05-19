Hangtime Trampoline Park, 4002 N. Main St., Suite 400, opened on Monday to new rules about keeping the center clean for its young patrons.
Bonnie Lauper, the park's manager and camp director, sprayed disinfectant on trampolines on Tuesday.
The park started Bounce Camp for the first time. Children can bounce from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and participate in different games. The staff cleans the facility hourly with a disinfectant mist and makes sure the children wash their hands constantly.
Lauper grew up going to Victoria Gymagic and started working at Hangtime about four years ago. They didn't have any children on their first day of Bounce Camp, but had 10 the next day.
"We are going to be OK," Lauper said. " We'll have a great summer and a strong future." Hangtime is waiving the registration fee for May and giving a $5 discount to siblings.
