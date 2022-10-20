Victoria Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help in solving a burglary of a vehicle.
In the early morning hours of Aug. 16, a handgun was stolen from a vehicle parked in the parking lot of hotel in the 6700 Block of NE Zac Lentz Parkway.
The suspect, a shirtless man with long hair, was recorded by security cameras at the location. He took the handgun from the victim’s vehicle and pulled on the handles of other vehicles parked in the lot.
Anyone with any information about this crime, is asked to contact Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200. Tips can also be submitted via the P3 Tips app or via its website, www.crimestoppersvictoria.com. All tips are anonymous and if you give information that leads to arrest or charges being filed you could earn a cash reward.
Reward consideration will be limited to the first and most accurate tip received.