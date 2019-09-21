Following are results submitted by the coaches from the Islander Splash meet.
Victoria East
Varsity girls 5K: 21. Isabella Roth: 21:35; 151. Hannah Tyler: 24:06; 240. Victoria Chapa: 25:43; 329. Meghan Brown: 28:50. 308. Taylor Hernandez: 27:33 – Team place: 33.
Varsity boys 5K: 96. Bryce Tomasek: 18:49; 156. Danny Jenkins: 19:32 – 276; Lucas Falcon: 21:08 – 283; Ethan Fontanez: 21:16; 323. Geo Trevino: 22:15 – 366. Ashton Valentine: 24:06 – 356. Grant Biles: 23:37. TEAM PLACE: 39.
