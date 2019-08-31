Schulenburg Cross Country Invitational

Following are Victoria East results

Boys

Daniel Sanchez, Calhoun, 16:59

Bryce Tomasek, Victoria East, 17:20

Nick Rodriguez, Victoria St. Joseph, 17:32

Ismael, Calhoun, 17:39

William Lujan, Rise CISD, 18:06

Alex Flores, A-S, 18:07

Jolian Diaz, Palacios, 18:09

Adrian Rodas, Edna, 18:19

Aidan Seibert, Shiner, 18:21

Daniel Zepeda, Rise CISD, 18:26

Victoria East

Team: 4, 144.

Individual: Danny Jenkins, 19:00; Lucas Falcon, 19:49; Ethan Fontanez, 20:11; Grant Biles, 22:25;

St. Joseph

Team: 6, 210.

Individual: Isaac Mahan, 18:33; Ryan Hartman, 20:46; Jack Letsonger, 23:53; Raymond McCormick, 25:27; William Carrasco, 25:33;

Girls

Emme O’Donnell, Calhoun, 12:15

Phoebe Huang, Calhoun, 12:23

Juliana Davis, Shiner St. Paul, 12:35

Taylor Limbaugh, Schulenburg, 13:09

Meadow Pratka, Victoria St. Joseph, 13:39

Lauren Theriot, Victoria St. Joseph, 13:47

Rebecca Wagner, Shiner St. Paul, 13:52

Isbella Roth, Victoria East, 13:56

Ashley Pesek, Shiner St. Paul, 14:11

Paige Brown, Shiner St. Paul, 14:12

Victoria East

Team: 5, 177

Individual: Hannah Tyler, 14:38; Moniah Chiramcham, 15:07; Taylor Hernandez, 16:09; Evelyn Garcia, 16:46; Meghan Brown, 17:07;

St. Joseph

Team: 3, 107.

Individual: Sarah Ybomra, 15:08; Madison Galvec, 15:09; Krysten Nicholas, 15:39; Ava Corona, 16:49;

Moody Invitational

Following are Victoria West results

Girls

9, Kailee Marques, 22:30; 11, Vanessa Oubre, 22:38.

