Schulenburg Cross Country Invitational
Following are Victoria East results
Boys
Daniel Sanchez, Calhoun, 16:59
Bryce Tomasek, Victoria East, 17:20
Nick Rodriguez, Victoria St. Joseph, 17:32
Ismael, Calhoun, 17:39
William Lujan, Rise CISD, 18:06
Alex Flores, A-S, 18:07
Jolian Diaz, Palacios, 18:09
Adrian Rodas, Edna, 18:19
Aidan Seibert, Shiner, 18:21
Daniel Zepeda, Rise CISD, 18:26
Victoria East
Team: 4, 144.
Individual: Danny Jenkins, 19:00; Lucas Falcon, 19:49; Ethan Fontanez, 20:11; Grant Biles, 22:25;
St. Joseph
Team: 6, 210.
Individual: Isaac Mahan, 18:33; Ryan Hartman, 20:46; Jack Letsonger, 23:53; Raymond McCormick, 25:27; William Carrasco, 25:33;
Girls
Emme O’Donnell, Calhoun, 12:15
Phoebe Huang, Calhoun, 12:23
Juliana Davis, Shiner St. Paul, 12:35
Taylor Limbaugh, Schulenburg, 13:09
Meadow Pratka, Victoria St. Joseph, 13:39
Lauren Theriot, Victoria St. Joseph, 13:47
Rebecca Wagner, Shiner St. Paul, 13:52
Isbella Roth, Victoria East, 13:56
Ashley Pesek, Shiner St. Paul, 14:11
Paige Brown, Shiner St. Paul, 14:12
Victoria East
Team: 5, 177
Individual: Hannah Tyler, 14:38; Moniah Chiramcham, 15:07; Taylor Hernandez, 16:09; Evelyn Garcia, 16:46; Meghan Brown, 17:07;
St. Joseph
Team: 3, 107.
Individual: Sarah Ybomra, 15:08; Madison Galvec, 15:09; Krysten Nicholas, 15:39; Ava Corona, 16:49;
Moody Invitational
Following are Victoria West results
Girls
9, Kailee Marques, 22:30; 11, Vanessa Oubre, 22:38.
