A popular international cookie chain is planning to open it's doors soon in Victoria.
Crumbl Cookies is opening it's first store in the city sometime by late September or early October.
The construction of the business began around the week of July 9th, according to Director of Kinetic Builders Corporation Joe Ellis.
Crumbl Cookies will be located on 8806 N. Navarro Street.
"We just really liked the demographic in Victoria," franchise owner Jordon Sorenson said. "It came down to Victoria and Texarkana and we believe that Victoria was a better fit for us."
This will be Sorenson's fifth franchise he has opened in the state of Texas.
Crumbl Cookies started their business in 2017 in Logan, Utah where two cousins Jason Mcgowan and Sawyer Hemsley began their quest to make the perfect cookie.
Since then, the company has expanded to over 800 plus stores in all 50 states and have opened shops in international locations this year.
The company currently has over 250 plus flavors of cookies to choose from on their menu. The cookies are prepared freshly everyday and it can be ordered with a choice of milk or water.
Sorenson said that the presentation and packaging of their product is a unique trait of their business.
"Crumbl provides itself on having the best cookies in the world and the experience itself." "The smell of walking into Crumbl Cookies is a special experience."
Crumbl Cookies will consist of a rotating menu of six gourmet cookies that will go from Monday through Saturday. The menu will change weekly, according to Sorenson.
The business will be open Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 8 a.m. till midnight.
Sorenson is ready to show the people of Victoria why Crumbl cookies is considered the number one cookie destination in the desert sector.
"We're excited to for the city of Victoria to get a Crumbl Cookie," he said "We're excited to bring the best cookies in the world to Victoria, Texas."