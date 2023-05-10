CUERO — The city of Cuero is proud to announce the appointment of Wayne Berger as its new city manager, effective Tuesday.
The City Council approved Berger's appointment on Monday, according to a Cuero news release.
Berger shared his enthusiasm for the chance to serve the citizens of Cuero as their new city manager.
"I’m eager to collaborate with my new peers and am dedicated to 'Making Cuero the Way Life Ought to Be,'" he said.
Furthermore, Berger attributed his extensive experience and unwavering commitment to the community as the driving force behind his transition into this new position, according to the release.
Berger has been a devoted public servant since 2001, serving in different counties before he began working with the city on November 9, 2009. Wayne most recently served in the role of director of uUtilities until this opportunity to manage the city operations. He, along with his wife Mariah and their three children, moved to Cuero in 2009, and have been active members of the community ever since.
As Berger prepares to take on his new responsibilities, the city acknowledges the retirement of Raymie Zella, who has diligently served as city manager for the past 14 years. Zella's last day will be May 18. The city extends its deepest gratitude for his abiding service and fidelity to the people of Cuero.