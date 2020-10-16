Lukas Janak, Knights of Columbus District Deputy, recently presented the Star Council Award to the Cuero Knights of Columbus Council No.1682. Star Council Awards are only given to Knights of Columbus Councils that achieve the percentage goal of recruitment of new members along with new insurance members. In addition, all required charitable and community oriented programs must be completed and documented in a timely manner. This award shows that the council is a full circle council, a Star Council. shown are, in the middle are from left, Lukas Janak, Knights of Columbus District Deputy; the Rev. Jacob Mendoza, St. Michael’s Catholic Church associate pastor; and Bill Morrow, Cuero KC Grand Knight. Standing behind and surrounding them are members of Cuero KC Council No. 1682.