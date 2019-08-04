Monday
Victoria Metropolitan Planning Organization open house
- Victoria Community Center
- 2905 E. North St.
- 4-7:30 p.m.
- Free
- The City’s Metropolitan Transportation Plan is due for an update, and we want your input because it serves as the basic framework for all transportation planning through 2045. The Victoria Metropolitan Planning Organization is conducting an open house to hear your ideas. It’s a come-and-go event where attendees can view a poster gallery showcasing information, such as congestion, safety and growth trends. Attendees will be able to write down comments or submit them electronically using their phones or workstations provided. For more information about the 2054 MTP update, visit victoria2045.com or call 361-485-3360.
Tuesday
Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Chamber Mixer
- Texana Museum
- 403 N. Wells St., Edna
- 4-6 p.m.
- Free
- The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture will host a member mixer at Texana Museum. Stop in for a visit and light refreshments and bring us your business card for a chance to win a $50 Chamber Buck.
Tuesday-Sept. 5
Core Curriculum: Introductory Craft Skills
- Victoria College Emerging Technology Complex
- 7403 Lone Tree Road
- 6-10 p.m.
- $285
- Victoria College’s Workforce and Continuing Education Department will offer two sessions of “Core Curriculum: Introductory Craft Skills” beginning in August in Room 223 of the Industrial Training Center at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex. “Core Curriculum: Introductory Craft Skills” is required for anyone wishing to take electrical, HVAC, millwright, pipefitting, power line worker or welding training courses at Victoria College. The first session will be 6-10 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Aug. 6 to Sept. 5. The second session will be 6-10 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from Aug. 19 to Sept. 13. The cost for the course is $285. Financial aid and scholarships are available. VC’s Emerging Technology Complex is at 7403 Lone Tree Road in Victoria. For more information, call 361-582-2528 or email Mary.Hardy@VictoriaCollege.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.