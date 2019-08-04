Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 76F. SE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 76F. SE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 30%.