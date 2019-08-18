Wednesday
PYS protect Your $#!"I" (Software, Hardware and Information Technology)
University of Houston-Victoria North building
3007 N. Ben Wilson St.
10 a.m.-noon
25 for chamber members and $50 for nonmembers
Participate in a morning seminar on cybersecurity and how to protect your business. David Arnold with D. E. WebWorks will present a seminar on this issue. Lunch will be provided following the presentation.
Contact the Victoria Chamber of Commerce at 361-573-5277.
