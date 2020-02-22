Feb. 27

Frost Bank Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting

7602 N. Navarro St.

5:30 p.m.

Help welcome Frost Bank to the community with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Feb. 28

Frost Bank Victoria Chuck Wagon Breakfast

7602 N. Navarro St.

7:30-9:30 a.m.

Free and open to the public

Celebrate the grand opening of Frost Bank. Breakfast will be served at the brand new financial center. Guests can enjoy sausage, bacon, eggs, biscuits & gravy, peach cobbler, coffee and juice.

Feb. 29

Family Fun Day and Lunch

Frost Bank Victoria

7602 N. Navarro St.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Free

Guests can enjoy a barbecue lunch along with family-friendly activities to celebrate Texas Independence Day

