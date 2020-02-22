Feb. 27
Frost Bank Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting
7602 N. Navarro St.
5:30 p.m.
Help welcome Frost Bank to the community with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Feb. 28
Frost Bank Victoria Chuck Wagon Breakfast
7602 N. Navarro St.
7:30-9:30 a.m.
Free and open to the public
Celebrate the grand opening of Frost Bank. Breakfast will be served at the brand new financial center. Guests can enjoy sausage, bacon, eggs, biscuits & gravy, peach cobbler, coffee and juice.
Feb. 29
Family Fun Day and Lunch
Frost Bank Victoria
7602 N. Navarro St.
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Free
Guests can enjoy a barbecue lunch along with family-friendly activities to celebrate Texas Independence Day
