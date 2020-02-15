Feb. 20
Victoria 100 Club Annual Banquet
14 Spring Creek Road
6 p.m.
Must be member of Victoria 100 Club
Enjoy mingling with others who support our local first responders over cocktails and dinner. Retired DEA agent Joel Saldana will present The Link Between Mexican Cartels and Human Trafficking. A presentation about Mexican cartels and human trafficking. Join the Victoria 100 Club at www.victoria100club.com. For more information, call Nilda Reyna, at 361-578-1502
