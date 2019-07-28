Thursday

Power Line Worker Info night

Victoria College's Emerging Technology Complex

7403 Lone Tree Road

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Free

Victoria College's Workforce & Continuing Education Department is offering Power Line Worker Level 1 information sessions from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, in Room 226 of the Industrial Training Center at VC's Emerging Technology Complex. Participants will learn more about the power line worker trade and receive information on the application process. For more information, call 361-582-2528 or email Mary.Hardy@VictoriaCollege.edu.

Saturday

Free Solar Energy Educational Seminar

Mac Haik Performance Center

107 North Star Drive

10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Free

Sweetwater Energy is offering free solar energy educational seminar. Three sessions will be available: 10-11:30 a.m.; 2-3:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Attendees will be registered for a chance to win a $250 Visa gift card. Call 281-301-7997 to RSVP. Swag bags will be given to the first 100 attendees.

