Tuesday
Gulf Bend Board of Trustee Meeting
- Gulf Bend Regional Plaza, 6502 Nursery Drive, Suite 305
- Noon-1 p.m.
Wednesday
Jackson County Job Fair and Business Expo
- Jackson County Services Building Auditorium
- 211 N. Wells St., Edna.
- 10 a.m.-1 p.m
Thursday
South Texas Transportation Conference
V
- ictoria College Emerging Technology Complex
- 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
- Speakers include Quincy Allen, of the Texas Department of Transportation, and Grant A. Begley, chief executive officer of UAS Drone Corporation. Reservations are available by calling the chamber at 361-573-5277.
Jackson County Chamber of Commerce member appreciation lunch
- Chamber Annex
- 317 W. Main St., Edna
- For more information, call
361-782-7146.
