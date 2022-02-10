The Tri-City Empowerment Council, founded by former Daule School student Viola Holman, successfully worked to get the school its state historical designation. It is now working to gain the national historical recognition.
While doing research for the designations, the council came upon a large collection of newspaper articles written about the school.
As part of Black History Month, The Victoria Advocate will publish a series of stories based on the archived stories as compiled by council members.
In 1903, the city appropriated funds to build a new two-story wooden school building on city property. A new building was erected at the corner of Toussaint L ’Overture and West Newman Street eight blocks south of the old school building. Here is a little look into the history of the curriculum used and decided upon for Black students.
During the 1870’s, there were two philosophies being debated by Booker T. Washington and W.E.B. DuBois as to what curriculum should be taught in black schools. Washington argued the Negro should be trained in vocational and trade crafts so they would be able to sustain themselves economically and function in society as proper and productive citizens.
Du Bois favored classical training in the liberal arts for Blacks, much like many whites received in America’s finest universities, and much like he received when he became the first African American to earn a Ph.D. at Harvard University.
The dual philosophy was buffered by one of the racial attitudes of many whites that Blacks were academically incapable of no more than rudimentary education for manual labor as say, janitors and domestics.
Professor Daule split the differences between the two philosophies as did many of the colleges for African Americans.
The new school taught the regular required courses of study - social science, mathematics, English, homemaking, agriculture, reading and writing.
The number of degreed teachers and teachers with college work increased yearly in the school, with most of the teachers graduating from Prairie View Normal College.
Along with the school, the church was an important social institution in Cuero’s Black community. Religious teaching and character building were extensions of the school faculty and community’s participation in a student ‘s life. Many teachers and families became surrogate parents, helping develop and nurture the student’s habits, ethics, and professionalism. Faculty were in charge and had the final say on social activities such as club events, annual balls, band concerts, heaven and hell parties, socials, hayrides and Mayfest festival.
The booster club would raise money to provide the essentials needed to maintain the school because the school system did not provide enough resources. Students recounted the creative visions of their teachers reminiscing how their teachers used funny papers and cartoon character to help teach some of their classes.
