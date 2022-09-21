Milton Thomas noticed some interesting developments in the field of animal science over the past few years, particularly with some new technology providing more data on beef cattle development traits and grazing behaviors.
Thomas, a Texas A&M professor based at the Beeville Agrilife Extension Station, will speak at the first luncheon of the South Texas Farm and Ranch Show.
In the past 100 years, humans have learned how to raise cattle by using their knowledge of the potential development traits an animal could have, Thomas have.