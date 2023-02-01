A Metro transit employee was killed as he confronted a gunman who had already shot and wounded two people during a violent rampage at a train platform in Washington, D.C., police said.
The violence kicked off Wednesday morning on a Metrobus near 14th Street and Potomac around 9 a.m., Executive Assistant Chief of Police Ashan Benedict said during a news conference. The suspect, who was armed, confronted random passengers onboard before following one rider off the bus and shooting the person in the leg.
From there, the shooter entered the Potomac Avenue Metro station and shot someone who was trying to buy a metro card, Benedict said. He then confronted a woman, drawing the attention of a Metro employee, who was shot and killed as he attempted to intervene.
A second employee then approached the assailant in an attempt to “engage” the gunman and “de-escalate” the situation, Benedict said. No other shots were fired after that, he added.
The shooter then entered and exited a Metro car several times before he was eventually tackled by passengers and taken into custody, according to police. He has not been identified.
Benedict hailed the murdered Metro employee as a hero and offered his thoughts and prayers to the family. He also praised the citizens who stepped up and helped detain the gunman.
“I think they saved lives,” Benedict said. “That’s to be commended.”
Devin Jennings was commuting to work in Rosslyn when he saw a fellow passenger whip out a gun and point it at another man’s head, he told the Washington Post. He ordered the man to get off his phone, to which he responded, “Yes sir.”
A few minutes later, the bus pulled up to the Potomac Avenue Metro station and the passenger who had been threatened immediately attempted to flee the bus. Jennings said the gunman fired off one shot before exiting the bus and chasing after the man.
Jennings, an electrical technician for McDonald’s, said he exited the bus and then entered the metro station, where he again encountered the gunman on the escalator.
“You be safe today,” the shooter allegedly told him. “I’m the killmonger today.”
A total of three people, including two shooting victims and another person with a broken finger, were hospitalized in wake of the violent attack. None of their injuries are believe to be life threatening.
The names of the victims have not yet been released. A motive in the shooting was also unclear.
Parts of Pennsylvania Avenue SE were shut down in wake of the violence and authorities blocked access to the Metrobus stop and the Potomac Avenue station. Rail service was also suspended along the Orange, Blue and Silver lines between the Federal Center SW station and the Minnesota Avenue and Benning Road stations.
———
©2023 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.